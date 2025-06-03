IPL Final 2025: All You Need To Know About The Summit Clash Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be facing off against one another in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both RCB and PBKS are yet to win their first ever Indian Premier League title and one of the two teams will break the 18 year old jinx that has plagued their teams. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli are playing their fourth IPL final and will be hoping to turn things around for the Bengaluru based franchise. As the IPL final nears, here is all you need to know regarding the summit clash between PBKS and RCB.

When And Where Will The IPL Final Be Played Between PBKS And RCB

The final of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be played on 3rd June 2025 at 7:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report For The IPL Final Between PBKS And RCB

The IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played at the central pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch is expected to be favorable for batters with 10 out of 15 matches that have been played at the venue crossing the 200 run mark.

As the pitch reports suggest, a high scoring affair is on the cards for the final of the Indian Premier League.

Weather Report For The IPL Final Between PBKS And RCB

According to Accuweather.com, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be hot with temperatures around 36 degrees at the start of the game. As the match goes on, the temperature will drop slightly and come to around 30 degrees at the end of the game.

Ahmedabad Weather (Source- AccuWeather.com)

The weather will be humid in Ahmedabad and players will have to remain hydrated throughout the game. There is also a 2% to 5% chance of rain to spoil the game.

Head To Head Between PBKS And RCB Ahead Of IPL Final

Ahead of the final match here are the head to head statistics for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings-

Matches Played- 36

Won By RCB- 18

Won By PBKS- 18

The two teams heading into the final are equally matched and it promises to be an exciting encounter between the two teams.

Predicted XI's For The Final Of The IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru- Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings- Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ALSO READ | Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2025 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions Of Eighteenth Edition

Match Squads For RCB And PBKS Ahead IPL 2025 Final

Here are the full match squads for RCB and PBKS as they head into the final of IPL 2025-

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.