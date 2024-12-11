Rajasthan Royals TROLL Babar Azam Following Duck During SA vs PAK T20I - POST INSIDE

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam did not live upto expectation as he registered a duck against South Africa in the opening T20I. Babar was opening the batting with captain Mohammed Rizwan in a 184 chase. It was not a welcome return for Babar into the T20 side as an upper cut led to his downfall. It was short and banged into the surface by Kwena Maphaka. The ball came at a good height but Babar saw the width, thought of an upper cut but came off the toe-end of the bat. The ball went high and Simelane circled under it near third man, kept his eyes on the ball and took it low to the ground. It was a big setback early on.