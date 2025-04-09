KKR Fans Openly Express Frustration With Team Selection For The LSG Game, Call For Removal Of Aussie Pacer Grow Louder

IPL 2025: Defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders , are looking far from decent this time around. The team management looks absolutely clueless as far as the team composition is concerned. Kolkata does not look like having enough confidence in their batting and hence they tinker with the playing combination in every game. A few days back, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home ground, the Eden Gardens, but later ended up losing to Lucknow Super Giants on the very same venue.

Kolkata Knight Riders have developed a strange pattern this year. A pattern that does nothing but hurts a team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. KKR wins one game, then ends up losing the next one and the cycle repeats. There is a visible difference in how the team is functioning and the defending champions need to find a quick fix and bounce back as soon as possible.

KKR Fans Miffed With Spencer Johnson

The biggest injustice that KKR would believe might have happened to them is the mega auction. The IPL 2025 mega auction took place a few months after Kolkata Knight Riders won their maiden IPL title and they had to let go of their star players such as Mitchell Starc. The star Australian pacer was absolutely terrific for KKR and he enabled the team's smooth sailing in the playoffs and the finals.

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in the services of Spencer Johnson, another Australian left-arm quick. Unfortunately for KKR, Johnson isn't delivering as expected and isn't getting the wickets at the start. The KKR vs LSG clash was one prime example where Spencer Johnson ended up giving 46 runs in 3 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders' fans have now taken to Instagram and have let their frustration with Johnson show.

Here Are The Reactions

KKR fans bash Spencer Johsnon | Image: Instagram/@kkriders

Kolkata To Lock Horns With Chennai Next