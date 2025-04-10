PCB Bows Down to BCCI; PSL Match Timings Changed to Avoid Clash With IPL 2025

PSL vs IPL : It is the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League and they will have a head-on clash with Indian Premier League in terms of dates. But, just to avoid a major clash of viewership, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) management has decided to tweak their timings of the start of PSL games. So now, the PSL games would start at 8 PM.

The IPL starts at 7 PM IST. The PSL game would start an hour after the IPL game begins. Salman Naseer, the PSL CEO, confirmed this piece of update in a recent press conference. The PSL curtain-raiser happens to be on April 11 and the opening game would be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

‘Not an ideal situation but…’

"It is not an ideal situation but we are confident that the PSL has its own fan base and will attract the usual eyeballs," Naseer said.

"The PSL has always produced quality competitive cricket and this year also we should see the same and cricket fans anywhere, at the end of the day, just want to see competitive, entertaining matches," he said.

He also spoke about the friction between franchise owners.

"Look, we would think that all franchises have benefited from their association with the PSL over the years. But we also feel that instead of going public it would be best if they spoke and communicated to us directly on any issues they might have."

