Heinrich Klassen and Shahbaz Ahmed had almost pulled it off for SRH in the dying stages of the game. However, the new revelation of KKR, Harshit Rana stood tall when the adversity was at an extent. Rana was given the objective to protect 13 runs in the final over and he lived up to the confidence of his captain and his team.

Harshit Rana held his nerves to win the match for KKR

When 45 runs were needed in 15 balls, the match was in the grasp of KKR, but nobody saw it coming what transpired in the penultimate over. Mitchell Starc, the record singing of KKR was hammered for 26 runs. The equation was completely in favor of SRH, moreover, when Klassen got the 6 on the first ball of the Rana's over, it was pretty much curtains for KKR. Nevertheless, Harshit Rana showcased nerves of steel in the face of loss and did not let SRH score 7 runs in the remaining 5 balls. As a matter of fact, he only gave away two runs and picked the important scalps of Klassen and Ahmed. Due to his heroic effort, KKR won the match by 4 runs.

IPL 2024: KKR beats SRH by 4 runs

Earlier, KKR put on a mammoth total of 208 on the board. Andre Russell (64) once again fired on all cylinders at Eden Gardens, and Philip Salt's significant knock of 54 helped KKR get to the massive score. In reply, SRH was never out of the game. They accelerated in key moments and would have stolen the victory had Harshit Rana not bowled a miraculous final over. Rana was the pick of the bowlers from the KKR line-up. He finished with three wickets and gave away just 33 runs in his quota of 4 overs. KKR won the match by 4 runs, and Andre Russell was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round performance.