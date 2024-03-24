Advertisement

The IPL 2024 has come with a major modification. Now whenever a DRS call is made, the visuals of umpires doing their scrutiny over the on-field decision will be shown live on television. Former England captain, Michael Vaughan is impressed with the initiative and has lauded the IPL.

Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for showcasing visuals of DRS room

Michael Vaughan took to X to express his liking for the new development that could be witnessed in IPL 2024. Earlier, when the decision was referred to the third umpire, only the voice of the official was heard live. Now, the decision-makers have gone one step further, thus, the video will also be shown along with the audio.

"Great to see the Umpires in the DRS room making the calls .. Well done IPL." Vaughan wrote.

Great to see the Umpires in the DRS room making the calls .. Well done @IPL .. #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 23, 2024

Notably, it is the first time, something of the sort has taken place in any international league. Like in many ways, IPL once again pioneered a development in world cricket.

IPL 2024 starts with a bang

The IPL 2024 officially kicked off with the CSK vs RCB match on Friday. RCB put on a competitive total on the board but it turned out to be too small a total against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings. CSK won the match by 6 wickets. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings squared off in the second match of the cash-rich league. Batting first, DC put on 174 on the scoreboard, but PBKS had enough firepower on the day to prevail by 4 wickets. The third encounter of the league- KKR vs. SRH- is currently in place. KKR has put on a massive 208 on the board, and in reply, SRH is in with a chance as the scoreboard reflects their score to 115/4 after 14 overs.

