The tensions around Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have been a vital highlight in the previous IPL season after it was reported that both of them had some kind of animosity among each other. The fire between the two Indian cricket greats, which is said to have ignited a few years ago, has been a massive debate in the past. But recently, in a surprising moment, both of the cricketers shared a hearty moment, and Ganguly even gave Kohli a gesture of respect after the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly buried the hatchet? Duo seen embracing after a year after the no-handshake conundrum

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are racing towards a playoff spot after they pulled off a miraculous rebound. After a horrendous start to the season, The Bengaluru side has figured out a way to keep their hopes alive after they sealed five consecutive wins, propelling themselves to the top five of the points table. The win against the Delhi Capitals was the cherry on top as they have maintained their chances to breach into the playoffs.

After the match, which RCB won by 47 runs, both teams came down to shake hands. It looks like both of them have buried the hatchet, as both were seen shaking hands in the post-game ritual. Ganguly even took off his cap to congratulate Kohli for the win, and he gave a positive response.

pic.twitter.com/eS5SQ7DK1m — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26)

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly's animosity wasn't a well-kept secret, as tensions seemingly flared when it was reported that the former BCCI President had a hand in Kohli's omission from captaincy. Ganguly's death stare towards Kohli during their match against RCB in IPL 2023 was another debatable moment, and the veteran even skipped joining the line to shake hands with the right-handed batter. But it looks like both of them have finally buried the hatchet.

Speaking of the match, Rajat Patidar's gritty fifty elevated the home team's chances as they put up a score of 188 on the scoreboard. Virat Kohli also displayed his masterclass in T20 cricket with a rapid knock, while the bowlers took care of the rest as they laid the opposition out. The win puts RCB into a zone to enter the playoffs, and they just need one win over the Chennai Super Kings to push their case for the top-four spot in the points table.