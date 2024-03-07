×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

AB de Villiers all set to become RCB coach? Virat Kohli's best friend drops major hint

AB de Villiers was an integral part of the RCB squad as a player until the conclusion of the IPL 2021 season. He shares a close bond with Virat Kohli.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers | Image:BCCI
AB de Villiers, the former South Africa captain, has hinted at the possibility of coaching Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of IPL 2024. The 40-year-old disclosed that Virat Kohli expressed interest in having him back in the setup, although no official communication has been received from the franchise.

Also Read: KL Rahul makes substantial progress ahead of IPL 2024! Shares new update while training at the NCA

AB de Villiers all set to become RCB coach?

In 2023, RCB inducted AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into their Hall of Fame, following which de Villiers joined the broadcast team. He intends to continue in this role and is scheduled to travel to Mumbai to join the broadcast team for the IPL. However, he remains open to the prospect of a coaching role if head coach Andy Flower or skipper Faf du Plessis desire his involvement.

AB de Villiers | Credit: BCCI

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers stated, "Nothing confirmed yet, Virat has hinted that he might want me to come over and spend a bit of time with him and some of the batters. That call will come from Andy Flower, Faf and the team. For now, I'm just going to be in Mumbai for the first few weeks of the IPL. I'm doing a bit of commentating."

AB de Villiers was an integral part of the RCB squad as a player until the conclusion of the IPL 2021 season. Renowned as one of the top run-scorers for the team, he is fondly remembered by fans for his remarkable performances and the captivating partnership he shared with Virat Kohli, both on and off the field. Their camaraderie has been a source of delight for cricket enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing a close bond between the two players.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik to step down from IPL after 2024 season, keeper yet to decide on International career

Recently, AB de Villiers made headlines when he inadvertently disclosed that Virat Kohli had taken a leave of absence to be present for the birth of his second child. He quickly retracted his statement, calling the news fake. However, it was later revealed that ABD was speaking the truth after Kohli himself confirmed the news to the world. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

IPL

