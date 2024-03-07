×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

KL Rahul makes substantial progress ahead of IPL 2024! Shares new update while training at the NCA

KL Rahul, who recently returned from London to obtain injury advice, has shared photos of himself training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KL Rahul
KL Rahul | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India missed out on their veteran wicketkeeper-batter as KL Rahul was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England. Rahul was named in the squad for the rest of the IND vs ENG series, but his availability was subject to fitness. The Stumper could not make a return in the Test series as his injury did not heal on time. Rahul focused on his injury rehabilitation and recently shared a positive update on it as he aims for a return to the IPL.

Also Read: India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

KL Rahul gets to work in NCA, shares new update as IPL season, T20 World Cup looms

Senior India batter KL Rahul, who has returned from seeking injury consultation in London, has tweeted images of his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicating that he will return to the Indian Premier League in 2024. On Wednesday, Rahul posted images of his intense workout on his Instagram account with the remark "Hi". The 31-year-old withdrew from the upcoming five-match series against England following the opening Test in Hyderabad due to a quadricep tendon issue.

Advertisement

KL Rahul, who scored 86 and 22 in the Hyderabad Test, complained of soreness in his right quadriceps and was initially ruled out of the series' second match in Vizag. He was initially chosen to the squad for the last three Tests, depending on fitness, but he was "not 100 percent" for the third Test in Rajkot after flying to London for medical advice. 

Advertisement

The wicketkeeper-batter underwent surgery last year after injuring his quadriceps during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He went on to miss the full IPL season and the World Test Championship Final. He returned to action during the Asia Cup.

Also Read: Following Gavaskar's 'Kohli Will Miss IPL' remark, de Villiers offers a key hint over Virat's return

Advertisement

KL was part of the ODI World Cup squad, and he is under consideration for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June. However, his performance in the IPL 2024 season will decide his T20 CWC fate.

The second season of the IPL begins on March 22, with KL Rahul leading the Lucknow Super Giants against the Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon fixture in Jaipur on March 24.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lies Never Win: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Collapses

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live: Breakthrough secured by India!

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex scale new peaks on Powell's upbeat remark

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo