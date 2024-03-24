×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

'Absolutely top class from..': Sunil Gavaskar lavishes IMMENSE praise on 22-year-old KKR revelation

Witnessing the exceptional performance of a youngster during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 game, Sunil Gavaskar could not hold his applause for the player.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It only took three matches for the IPL to take its best form, the KKR vs SRH match showcased what the IPL is all about. Pure cricketing action for a full 40 overs and no sign of what the outcome would be till the final ball. It was the night when heavyweights like Andre Russell and Heinrich Klassen fired on all cylinders but it was the youngster, Harshit Rana, who influenced the bottom line at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live Score

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Harshit Rana held the nerves to win the match for KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad had turned the match on its head in the penultimate over. Klassen and Shahbaz Ahmed took IPL's most expensive signing, Mitchell Starc, to the cleaners. The batters got hold of the pacer and collected as many as 26 runs in his over. Subsequently, 13 runs were needed in the final over. Captain, Shreyas Iyer had the option of handing the ball to Andre Russell, who already had taken two scalps in the match, but he went with the young Harshit Rana, telling him "It's your moment".  Rana had the daunting task of defending 13 runs in the last over, the challenge became even harder after he was struck for a six on the first ball. With 7 needed in 6 balls, it was almost curtains for Kolkata Knight Riders, but Rana held his nerves and pulled his side back by picking the prized wickets of Ahmed and Klassen. Eventually, KKR won the match by 4 runs and Rana emerged as the hero for the team.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gill attributes IPL captaincy debut success to influence of 2 legends

Advertisement

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Sunil Gavaskar lavishes praise on Harshit Rana

Witnessing him deliver at the clutch situation, legendary India batter, Sunil Gavaskar lavished heavy praise on Harshit Rana. Gavaskar was impressed with how Rana made a transition after being hit for a six on the first ball. He further noted that Rana knew how to take the purchase from the pitch and bowled accordingly to yield the ideal result for himself and the team.

Advertisement

"Fantastic. He totally learned from that first ball he bowled; it was a quicker delivery, and it was pulled for a six by Klaasen. The next five deliveries, he took the pace off, bowled those slow cutters, slower off-cutters, which actually meant that there was no pace coming off the surface for the batters to play the big shot. So fantastic over, absolutely top class over from Harshit Rana. I think they gave Russell for his 2 wickets and 64 the player of the match, but they must also give something to Harshit Rana for his spell and particularly for that last over." Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Parents waiting for news of the kidnapped children in Nigeria.

Nigeria Children Freed

2 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

3 minutes ago
Health insurance

Galaxy Health registered

3 minutes ago
Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

4 minutes ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

11 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

11 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

15 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

38 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

38 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

39 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

42 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

42 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

43 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

an hour ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

an hour ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo