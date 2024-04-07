×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

'All he needed to do was sit back': RR Coach Sangakkara applauds Jos Buttler's heroics against RCB

After the game, Buttler's consistent form astounded Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara, who named him the best player in the limited-overs format.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The RR vs RCB saw Virat Kohli in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where he was able to unleash himself and contribute with runs. But Rajasthan Royals, as unpredictable as they look, gained the edge when Jos Buttler put up a ton for his team and led the Royals towards a formidable victory. Virat Kohli is currently the IPL's best opener with 316 runs but Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes Jos Buttler is one of the most talented white-ball openers in international cricket.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's 113 still not enough! RCB continue to lose in IPL 2024 despite VK's brilliance

Advertisement

Jos Buttler gains the respect of Rajasthan Royals head coach Sangakkara after incredible hundred vs RCB

English batsman Jos Buttler returned to his winning ways with a 58-ball-100 not out as Rajasthan easily defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, despite Kohli's eighth Indian Premier League ton in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Royals' head coach, Kumar Sangakkara was in awe of Buttler's solid form after the match and deemed him as the greatest performer in the limited-overs format.

Advertisement

"Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world, and all he needed to do was sit back and ignore some of the noise," Coach Sangakkara said.

England's Jos Buttler and Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer celebrate the century during IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI
 

Buttler, on his part, agreed there was anxiety with his poor run of form in recent times.

Advertisement

"However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. Sometimes you just have to tell yourself it'll be okay.

Just keep digging in, working hard, at some point we will be okay. I actually did feel really good in the last game, even though I only scored 13 or something," England's limited overs skipper mentioned. 

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Jos Buttler showing real T20 standards to Virat Kohli': Riled-up fans blame VK for RCB's poor show

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt they were 15 runs short but also conceded that batting became better in the second innings.

Advertisement

"I did feel we could have maximised 10 or 15 more towards the end. It was a good toss to win, you did see that it played much nicer with the dew." "We tried, but it was quite tricky to hit. With the spinners, a lot of balls were hitting the bottom of the bat. I think the pitch definitely got better. That's what dew does, that's the nature of the wicket. I thought it was a good toss for them to win," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Slams Cong

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

a few seconds ago
Hair Care Routine For Thin Hair

Hair Care For Thin Hair

4 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square Box Office

14 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

14 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli on his ton vs RR

28 minutes ago
LSG vs GT in match 21 of Tata IPL 2024

IPL: LSG vs GT preview

29 minutes ago
Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Regrets Baby

33 minutes ago
Wardrobe Basics To Look Summer Ready

Summer Wardrobe Basics

36 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Sangakkara applauds Jos

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth-Aditi's Wedding

an hour ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan Viral Photo

an hour ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

an hour ago
Maidaan

Films Releasing This Week

an hour ago
The Rock's hilarious reaction after Roman Reigns Spear

Reigns Spears Rock

an hour ago
TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

TDP VowsAffordable Liquor

an hour ago
Representative

Tech sector support

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World13 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News14 hours ago

  4. AI Scam: Man Posing As Cop Dupes Woman Of Rs 1 Lakh In Mumbai

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo