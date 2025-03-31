'Painful To Watch': Ambati Rayudu Highlights Reasons Behind CSK's Downfall Against RR In IPL 2025

Indian Premier League: Following Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, March 30, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu pointed out the reasons behind CSK's downfall against the Royals and said that it was ‘painful to watch’ for him.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the lone run-scorer for the Super Kings; the rest all the batters failed to make a mark in the game. The CSK skipper played a 63-run knock from 44 balls at a strike rate of 143.18. He slammed 7 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.

'Chennai Super Kings Didn’t Field Well At All: Ambati Rayudu

Speaking on JioHotstar, Ambati Rayudu blamed the Chennai-based franchise's sloppy fielding, which was one of the main reasons behind their defeat.

“When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match—it’s rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn’t field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield. Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side—it’s about anticipation and awareness,” Rayudu told JioHotstar.

He added that Shivam Dube's dismissal was the real game-changer in the match. He added that it was painful for him to watch Chennai's poor fielding.

"Riyan Parag’s catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer. Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding—maybe in their earlier years—but what they’ve done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield—these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of their mistakes were quite painful to watch," he added.

Following the defeat, Chennai hold seventh place on the IPL 2025 points table with a run rate of -0.771.

CSK To Play DC In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Clash