GT vs MI: Bevon Jacobs' Ferocious Hit Damages Fridge during Practice Session; NZ Batter Looks In Disbelief | WATCH

New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs showcased his power-hitting skills during Mumbai Indians' practice, and a fridge suffered his devastating impact. As a cricketer who perfectly personifies destruction with the bat, Bevon is an impactful part of MI's squad who can pull off vast numbers in the team's middle order. The Kiwi batter's force was on display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when he smashed the fridge with his wrecking shot.

Bevon Jacobs' Impactful Shot Shatters A Fridge | WATCH

Bevon Jacobs has been a promising cricketer, and his swashbuckling skills make him an instant hit among the fans. The 22-year-old Kiwi batter has a 40-ball ton, which made him a supreme candidate to be a part of the Mumbai Indians. While he warmed the bench when MI faced off against CSK, Jacobs could get a chance to feature as the IPL 2025 season progresses.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Bevon Jacobs was seen smacking a powerful shot and a loud sound of glass shatter was heard. The video showed that the Kiwi batter broke the glass of a fridge which was kept near the stands. Bevon checked the damage and looked in disbelief and also apologized for the damage by saying, "My Bad."

"Bevon Bhai seems keen to be a part of our तोडफोड मंडळ," Mumbai Indians captioned the video.

Mumbai Indians' Back Is On The Wall

Mumbai Indians will be under pressure when they face off against the Gujarat Titans . The batting order vehemently collapsed and could not put up big numbers against the Chennai bowling line-up. Mumbai gains a significant advantage when Hardik Pandya returns to action as the skipper, and his fearless approach could pose a huge threat to the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans.

Bevon Jacobs did not get the chance to perform for Mumbai when they faced off against CSK, and he could be a crucial addition for the side, given that he can smack big shots to pull the team out of pressure.