The Chennai Super Kings' campaign ended on a sour note, as they were unable to qualify over RCB, a club that had a slim likelihood of securing a place in the top four of the points table. Nonetheless, Bengaluru took command and stormed past the gates to advance to the playoffs, while Chennai lost the championship they were seeking to defend this year. Another reason supporters are disappointed is that the high-stakes match could be MS Dhoni's last as an active combatant. Since then, there has been a lot of deliberation, with fans and analysts arguing fiercely about the situation. Now that CSK has exited from the IPL 2024 playoffs, MS Dhoni has returned to Ranchi after CSK's playoff exit.

Amid final IPL chatter, MS Dhoni returns to Ranchi after CSK's exit from the playoff race

One of the biggest topics that is currently going through is whether 2024 was the final season of MS Dhoni as an active competitor. He was in action against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but his efforts couldn't help Chennai make their way into the playoffs. With Chennai ending their campaign at Chinnaswamy and failing to defend their title under Ruturaj Gaikwad's first reign as the skipper, MS Dhoni has returned to his den at Ranchi. The former Indian Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter was spotted at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, where he came out and boarded a car to head to his farmhouse.

MS Dhoni sparked a frenzy after he did not shake hands with the opposing team in the post-match ritual. MSD was seen walking away from the team who were lined up to greet their opponents. Several reasons have been circulating on social media platforms, but the actual reason is yet to be figured out.

MS Dhoni scored 25 runs off 13 balls, including a huge six and three fours. However, the Super Kings were unable to meet the stated target or score 200 or more runs, which would have secured their playoff position, but destiny had other plans.