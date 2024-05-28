Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag inadvertently set the internet abuzz during a recent live stream on his official YouTube channel. On Sunday, May 26, Parag was streaming live when his search history became an unexpected talking point among fans.

Riyan Parag's search history blows up the internet

As Riyan Parag navigated to his YouTube search bar to look for a song, viewers quickly noticed some intriguing entries in his search history. Among the highlighted searches were "Ananya Pandey hot" and "Sara Ali Khan hot," referring to the two popular actresses from the Hindi film industry.

This unexpected revelation quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans and followers sharing their reactions. While some found the incident amusing, others criticized Parag for what they deemed inappropriate searches. The buzz around his search history overshadowed the fact that he was simply trying to engage with his audience during the live stream.

Riyan Parag what is this brother 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EZLavn2ayz — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire)

"Ananya Pandey hot"

"Sara Ali Khan hot"



Riyan parag YT search history 😭 pic.twitter.com/iAf1rCljUl — Bish (@Duk3Nukem_)

Riyan Parag's on-field performance this season, however, tells a different story. Despite Rajasthan Royals being eliminated from the IPL 2024 after losing the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 36 runs, Riyan Parag had an exceptional run. He scored 573 runs in 16 matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 149.21, and finished as the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. His batting prowess was one of the highlights for the Rajasthan Royals this season.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag has expressed his desire to play for India at some point in the future. After a successful IPL 2024 season, Riyan Parag told the press that he is now aiming to represent India at the highest level. Note, that Riyan was part of the Indian U-19 team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018.

