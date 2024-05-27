Advertisement

One of the Kolkata Knight Riders' widely revered heroes, Mitchell Starc, led the bowling attack and left the Sunrisers Hyderabad in shambles at the IPL 2024 Final. It is rare to see the Australian pacer as he is committed towards his national side and has avoided the glitz of the cash-rich franchise leagues. But this year was different, as Starc made himself available for the IPL auction. Now that he is back, he is eager to commit more towards franchise games, and he is willing to make some room for such games in the future and is willing to step down from one of the game's formats.

Also Read: 'Plenty of jokes and what not...': Mitchell Starc silences critics on price tag post IPL 2024 final

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc to retire from one of cricket's formats? Pacer wants to make room for franchise cricket schedule

Mitchell Starc could be rarely seen playing franchise cricket as he has kept his utmost devotion to the Australian National Cricket Team. But to make some space for franchise cricket, the pacer hinted that he may let go of one of the game's formats, but he did not specify which one.

Advertisement

"For the last nine years, I certainly prioritised Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for last nine years.

Australia's Mitchell Starc takes a catch during the IPL 2024 Final match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium | Image: BCCI



"Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup, and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," Mitchell Starc said as quoted by PTI.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh: Cricket world reacts to KKR's victory over SRH in IPL 2024 final

The Australian pace bowler also explained how the IP:L 2024 season will be pivotal for him to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the West Indies. He further expressed his desire to return to the Kolkata Knight Riders for next year's IPL and wants to don the purple and gold scheme yet again.