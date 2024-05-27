Advertisement

In the recently finished IPL 2024 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the last man standing after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring battle at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. For the young southpaw Rinku Singh, it was a big moment as the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the coveted IPL title. Rinku's dream came true when the young southpaw batsman lifted the IPL trophy for the first time in his career. The star-batter expresses his genuine emotions and unveils his next big goal, which is clinching the T20 World Cup with the Indian Cricket Team.

Rinku Singh reveals what is his next big aim after KKR's third IPL title win

The IPL posted one of Rinku Singh's videos after KKR won the IPL title, in which he can be heard exclaiming 'God's Plan. Rinku confessed that one of his aspirations has come true, and he is now excited to win the renowned World Cup. The southpaw batsman announced that he will fly to the United States on Tuesday to join the Indian Cricket squad, where he hopes to win the title.

🎥 𝐆𝐎𝐃'𝐒 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍, 𝐟𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐮 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 💜



Unfiltered joy & pure adoration like a child's dream coming true 😇✨



One dream ✅, On to the next one now ⏳#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #Final | #TheFinalCall | @KKRiders | @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/gkvOztSkWS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

"It's a good feeling. For the past seven years, I have been playing for the team, and today, I get to lift the trophy. All I will say is that I have accomplished one dream, and one dream is yet to be achieved, which is the World Cup. I am leaving for the US the day after tomorrow alone. It will be very tough for me. I have accomplished one of my dreams and will lift it with my hands. Now onto the other trophy, which is the World Cup," Rinku Singh said in the video.

Rinku Singh was not picked for India's 15-man team for the T20 World Cup 2024. The southpaw's omission surprised many, but India's head coach Rahul Dravid explained that the move was carried out to distribute the team. Rinku is a member of the travelling reserves, which includes Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. Team India will begin with a warm-up match on July 1 and then on to play in a group stage encounter against Ireland on June 4, 2024.