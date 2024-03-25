×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

'Another huge milestone': Virat Kohli registers FORMIDABLE record during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

During the match number 6- RCB vs PBKS- of the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli has registered another phenomenal record. Kohli is already the leading run-scorer in IPL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli's records and statistics need no mention. In the last decade, the terrific man from India has raised the standards of the game so high that one cannot even dwell on what it would take to supersede Kohli. Having conquered some exorbitant feats already, Kohli is still going strong. During the RCB vs PBKS game of IPL 2024, being held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli collected another record under his sleeve.

Virat Kohli scripts another historic mark

After winning the toss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis invited Punjab Kings to bat first. PBKS suffered an early blow in the form of Jonny Bairstow. Virat Kohli had a straight hand in dismissing Bairstow. As the Englishman miscued on the back of a length delivery of Siraj, Kohli covered the region and took a clean catch at the mid-on. The double-handed grab will go down in history. It was Virat Kohli's 173rd catch in T20 cricket, making him the Indian player with the most catches in T20 cricket. He surpassed Suresh Raina mark of 172 catches.

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli the batting general of RCB

With the start of another season, fans' expectations with Virat Kohli would reach to an extent. Being the highest run-scorer of RCB and IPL overall, the onus would lie on Kohli to end the long wait for a trophy. While the women's team has done its bit by clinching the WPL trophy, the focus is on the men's team. Will they be able to attain glory in IPL 2024? The answer is uncertain. However, one irrefutable thing is, for that to happen Virat Kohli will need to have one of his successful seasons with the bat. Much like that of 216, when he smashed a record 973 runs, and took RCB to the final singlehandedly.
 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

