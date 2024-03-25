Advertisement

Ritika Sajdeh, Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife, previously criticized the Mumbai Indians team for removing her husband as the leader of the side. She also questioned head coach Mark Boucher's statement suggesting Rohit Sharma was relieved of his captaincy to play more freely.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious; Raina reacts

Advertisement

Last night was challenging for newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya. Leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) in his hometown for the first time, the all-rounder faced boos from the crowd instead of the usual cheers. Not only did the spectators seem against him, but even some of MI's own fans appeared to be unhappy with their new captain.

Rumors circulated about a possible disagreement between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya regarding the team's leadership. Despite facing significant negativity, Hardik Pandya demonstrated his resilience and positive spirit during the Holi celebrations in the MI camp on Monday.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya celebrates Holi with Rohit Sharma's family

To dispel any speculation about tensions between him and Rohit, Hardik Pandya chose to move forward from the disappointing loss in Ahmedabad. He warmly greeted Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira, during the Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations.

Advertisement

A video is circulating on social media where Hardik Pandya could be seen hugging Ritika and wishing Samaira a happy Holi.

Ritika runs pr against him but hardik is whole heartedly celebrating Holi with her ❤️



How on earth can one hate this guy ? pic.twitter.com/RwNmTCRysW — ` (@chixxsays) March 25, 2024

Also Read: Rohit Sharma IRRITATED by Hardik Pandya, scolds him as he hugs him; check Akash Ambani's reaction

Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Hardik Pandya's former side Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill led his team to victory by 6 runs. Mumbai Indians had a 169-run target to chase, which they failed to reach despite getting a good start from the top-order batters. Rohit Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls, while Dewald Brevis hit 46 off 38 balls. Despite their contributions, MI fell short by 6 runs.