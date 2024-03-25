×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Hardik Pandya shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter amid rift rumours

Rumors circulated about a possible disagreement between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya regarding the team's leadership.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right | Image:X/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ritika Sajdeh, Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife, previously criticized the Mumbai Indians team for removing her husband as the leader of the side. She also questioned head coach Mark Boucher's statement suggesting Rohit Sharma was relieved of his captaincy to play more freely.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious; Raina reacts

Advertisement

Last night was challenging for newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya. Leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) in his hometown for the first time, the all-rounder faced boos from the crowd instead of the usual cheers. Not only did the spectators seem against him, but even some of MI's own fans appeared to be unhappy with their new captain.

Rumors circulated about a possible disagreement between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya regarding the team's leadership. Despite facing significant negativity, Hardik Pandya demonstrated his resilience and positive spirit during the Holi celebrations in the MI camp on Monday.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya celebrates Holi with Rohit Sharma's family

To dispel any speculation about tensions between him and Rohit, Hardik Pandya chose to move forward from the disappointing loss in Ahmedabad. He warmly greeted Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira, during the Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations.

Advertisement

A video is circulating on social media where Hardik Pandya could be seen hugging Ritika and wishing Samaira a happy Holi

Also Read: Rohit Sharma IRRITATED by Hardik Pandya, scolds him as he hugs him; check Akash Ambani's reaction

Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Hardik Pandya's former side Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill led his team to victory by 6 runs. Mumbai Indians had a 169-run target to chase, which they failed to reach despite getting a good start from the top-order batters. Rohit Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls, while Dewald Brevis hit 46 off 38 balls. Despite their contributions, MI fell short by 6 runs.   

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

a minute ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

3 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

5 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

14 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

15 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

18 minutes ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

18 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

19 minutes ago
Bachchan's celebrate Holi

Aish Skips Bachchan Holi?

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right

Hardik celebrates Holi

22 minutes ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar Review

25 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

25 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

28 minutes ago
RRR poster

2 Years Of RRR

29 minutes ago
Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point''

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Sit

40 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Raha's Viral Holi

42 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo