After a breakthrough IPL 2023 season, Arjun Tendulkar did not get to play in IPL 2024. However, ahead of the conclusion of the campaign, Tendulkar has been included in the MI playing XI. He has replaced the team's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The MI vs LSG match is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, and it is the campaign concluded for both teams.

Arjun Tendulkar replaces Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs LSG game

Arjun Tendulkar finally gets a game in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old has been called up for the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 game. Tendulkar's performance received mixed reviews from fans in IPL 2023, and while he has one game to showcase his mettle, all eyes would be on the all-rounder. It would be intriguing to witness his contest against KL Rahul.

A spirited Arjun Tendulkar came into the attack in the second over. He showed aggression while bowling to Marcus Stoinis, and left the Aussie batter stunned.

Mumbai Indians opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL encounter for both teams here on Friday.

MI inducted seamer Arjun Tendulkar in playing eleven with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested ahead of T20 World Cup. Also, the injured Tilak Varma has been replaced by Dewald Brevis.

Meanwhile, LSG too made a change, bringing in Devdutt Padikkal for Quinton de Kock.

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Nuwan Thushara.

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan.

(With PTI inputs)

