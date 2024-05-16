Advertisement

This year's IPL has featured a lot of replacement players in action. When several franchises' main players bowed out of their commitments in the IPL, players like Phil Salt and Jake Fraser McGurk showed up to the task and delivered to the next level and became a fan-favourite. For the Delhi Capitals, Jake Fraser-McGurk is the man who has allowed the Delhi Capitals to remain in playoff contention after his masterclass with the bat. The Aussie sensation has made waves with his blitzing performance but failed to make the cut in the T20 World Cup squad. Fraser-McGurk has received a lot of backing after the T20CWC snub, with one of the big names being Sopurav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly wanted Aussie sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk to be in the T20 World Cup

Young Jake Fraser-McGurk failed to make it into the Australian side for the T20 World Cup, but there has been a lot of debate over his omission from the ICC tournament. DC mentor and advisor Sourav Ganguly showered his support for the young Aussie sensation, who appreciated his fearless batting approach. He also opened up on how DC coach Ricky Ponting is able to bring out the best from the batter.

"With Ricky around he guided Jake very well. What I like about him is he's hungry, he wants to play well. I know he missed out on the World Cup, Australia should have probably picked him.

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk watches his shot during the IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: BCCI



"But that's the way it goes when you have so many good players in Warner, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh at three, you will obviously miss out. But he's just 22 and he has got a long career. For us, he is a game changer and that's what you need in this format," Ganguly said after the Delhi Capitals' win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

After the Australian side for the T20 World Cup was announced, Jake Fraser-McGurk was asked whether the omission had any impact on him. There was a lot of chatter when the batter, who had been wreaking havoc in the IPL 2024 season.

The young Aussie batter said that he was ready to wait for his moment, and his non-selection would not affect his performance, and he would continue to impress in the game. The batter may have to showcase his prowess before he is named for any major ICC tournaments in the future.