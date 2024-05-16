Advertisement

Virat Kohli has been the epitome of greatness in cricket, as his masterclass is something that the writers can make chapters of a book. The right-handed batter is a renowned face in international cricket and has been a passionate and relentless athlete in the game. Be it for the Indian Cricket Team or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli has prioritized his team to the highest level and aims to deliver. Kohli recently shed some light on what drives him to be an excellent athlete in the game, where he also revealed that he wants to have no space for regrets once his cricket career eventually winds up.

Virat Kohli reveals what motivates him to deliver his best, touches upon his retirement

At the RCB's royal gala dinner, Virat Kohli was asked what has been the driving force to be one of the most brilliant sportspersons in the game. As promising as his words were, he also touched upon something that was an emotional topic, which was his retirement. Virat affirmed that he wants to deliver his best to have no space for regrets once he rides off to the sunset, which will open opportunities for him after his stellar cricket career.

“It’s very simple. I think as a sportsman, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just going backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking: ‘Oh what if I had done this on that particular day’ because I can’t keep going on and on forever. So It’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I am very sure of I won’t.

Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli's commitment towards the game is something the analysts and mentors can make an example of. He is currently the orange cap holder for the most runs scored in the IPL 2024 season. While on national duty, Kohli's grit is on display as his determined focus and integrity allow him to compete at the highest level. Fans will love to see him at the highest level until the retirement D-Day eventually arrives.