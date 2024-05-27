Advertisement

The recently concluded IPL 2024 season saw the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging as the last man standing as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The matches played throughout the season were hosted at some of the country's premier International-level cricket stadiums. The IPL 2024 season was played through ten stadiums and three additional venues throughout the country, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a humongous gesture of appreciation for the unsung heroes of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI, Jay Shah applaud ground staff at IPL venues, announces prize money as a gesture of appreciation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary, Jay Shah, has announced that the groundsmen and pitch curators of all the venues featured throughout the IPL 2024 season will receive prize money as a gesture of appreciation for the quality of pitches provided during the coveted tournament. He thanked all the members involved and made sure the matches went smoothly. He also appreciated them for working in adverse weather conditions.

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions.

"As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!" BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah revealed on X (Formerly Twitter).

The IPL has 10 regular venues; Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, who will receive ₹25 lakh each as a gift of appreciation for providing excellent pitches throughout the league.

This year's additional venues included Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Dharamsala. While Guwahati was Rajasthan Royals' supplementary venue, Visakhapatnam hosted Delhi Capitals' first leg of home fixtures. Dharamshala served as Kings XI Punjab's second base. The additional venues would receive ₹10 lakhs for their services.