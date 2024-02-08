Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team has been missing out on Ishan Kishan for a while now. The star wicketkeeper-batter was last seen in action during the India-Australia T20I series. He cited fatigue issues and was not selected for the All-Format series in South Africa. Kishan is also not named in the Afghanistan T20I series and is piling up a lot of questions. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their return to the T20Is, his unavailability has turned out to be a matter of concern. As it turns out, the situation around the keeper-batter has been intriguing.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan was last seen in action in the IND-AUS series

Kishan is a keeper-batter for Team India

The keeper-batter's T20 World Cup status seems to be in jeopardy

Ishan Kishan missing out has seemingly taken him off selectors' minds

After coming off the ODI World Cup and the IND-AUS T20I series, Kishan opted out of the SA tour, citing fatigue. Moreover, the addition of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into the T20 fold ahead of the World Cup in US and WI. It jeopardizes the chances of young players, namely Ishan Kishan, who has been off-duty for a while. Now, it looks like the team selectors are looking beyond Kishan.

"Ishan wasn't happy that he was travelling without much game time. He is on a break right now and is vacationing. In any case, selectors are in all likelihood are looking beyond Kishan. It will be interesting if he is picked for England Test series where KS Bharat will be back behind the stumps," PTI quoted a BCCI source.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a half century against Australia | Image: AP

While young Kishan is being looked beyond and other options are reportedly under consideration, the chances for Rohit leading the T20 World Cup squad have increasingly heightened as he has been announced for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

“Decisions on Rohit and Virat can’t solely be taken by the selection committee. There is a lot at stake, broadcasters, sponsors and you can’t pick one and drop the other. Ajit and his team needed to maintain a status quo,” a former India selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Team India will host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, which is set to begin from Thursday, 11th January.