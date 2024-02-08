Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Ishan Kishan's future in the Indian Cricket Team could land in jeopardy as he took the time off and did not compete in the SA series

Pavitra Shome
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan falling down to the ground while attempting a shot | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team has been missing out on Ishan Kishan for a while now. The star wicketkeeper-batter was last seen in action during the India-Australia T20I series. He cited fatigue issues and was not selected for the All-Format series in South Africa. Kishan is also not named in the Afghanistan T20I series and is piling up a lot of questions. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their return to the T20Is, his unavailability has turned out to be a matter of concern. As it turns out, the situation around the keeper-batter has been intriguing.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Ishan Kishan was last seen in action in the IND-AUS series
  • Kishan is a keeper-batter for Team India
  • The keeper-batter's T20 World Cup status seems to be in jeopardy

Also Read: Moeen Ali Ranks Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time, Places MS Dhoni at the Pinnacle

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan missing out has seemingly taken him off selectors' minds

After coming off the ODI World Cup and the IND-AUS T20I series, Kishan opted out of the SA tour, citing fatigue. Moreover, the addition of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into the T20 fold ahead of the World Cup in US and WI. It jeopardizes the chances of young players, namely Ishan Kishan, who has been off-duty for a while. Now, it looks like the team selectors are looking beyond Kishan.

Advertisement

"Ishan wasn't happy that he was travelling without much game time. He is on a break right now and is vacationing. In any case, selectors are in all likelihood are looking beyond Kishan. It will be interesting if he is picked for England Test series where KS Bharat will be back behind the stumps," PTI quoted a BCCI source.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a half century against Australia | Image: AP

Also Read: 'I don't think David Warner is a great player': Former Australia coach makes controversial statement

Advertisement

While young Kishan is being looked beyond and other options are reportedly under consideration, the chances for Rohit leading the T20 World Cup squad have increasingly heightened as he has been announced for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

“Decisions on Rohit and Virat can’t solely be taken by the selection committee. There is a lot at stake, broadcasters, sponsors and you can’t pick one and drop the other. Ajit and his team needed to maintain a status quo,” a former India selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Advertisement

Team India will host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, which is set to begin from Thursday, 11th January.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement