The IPL doubleheader Sunday was full of entertainment with a sprinkle of controversies as the KKR vs RCB match saw a lot of tension in a nail-biting finisher. On the other hand, GT secured a win in an away game against PBKS, and Sam Curran was flared upon the umpire over a ruling after the team's loss in Mullanpur. The IPL board took notice of both incidents and have slapped some heavy fine upon the teams' skippers.

Sam Curran penalized 50% match fees after showing dissent, Faf du Plessis also slammed with a fine

The IPL revealed on Monday that Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, Faf Du Plessis, had each been fined for their respective transgressions.

Sam Curran was found in breach of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to expressing disagreement with an umpire's ruling during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday. Curran earned himself a punishment equal to half of his match fees.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

Meanwhile, RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by a dramatic one run on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, their sixth defeat of the current season. Du Plessis was fined for keeping a slow over rate during the match.

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

The dark clouds of trouble are still surrounding both teams as RCB as RCB was handed yet another loss despite coming so close towards a win. On the other hand, Punjab now sits in ninth place in the points table after suffering their fourth straight defeat to GT.

(With PTI Inputs)