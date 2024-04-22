Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might be one of the toughest teams to lock horns with in the IPL 2024 season. But the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put them to the test during their last-ball thriller at the Eden Gardens. Bengaluru managed to RCB pull all their strings to make a comeback in the game, and the batters were at their best. But they could not succeed in securing a win, and their losing streak continues. But their performance has impressed many, including their rival team's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, who shared a one-lined appreciation for the Faf du Plessis-led RCB.

Gautam Gambhir impressed with RCB's showcase vs KKR at Eden Gardens

After the nail-biting finisher at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) to express his appreciation for the struggling RCB. They had come close to a victory at the last over, but KKR tamed them and kept them away from the win to snatch it while at home. Mentor Gambhir offers his take on RCB's performance at Eden Gardens.

"Phenomenal display of character by RCB today," Gambhir wrote on X.

Speaking of the KKR vs RCB match, While specialist opener Sunil Narine could not leave an impact, Phil Salt unleashed his potential with the bat after he put up crucial runs on the scoreboard. Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer were unable to take advantage of their batting prowess as RCB continued to hammer up at the KKR batting order. But it was Russell and Ramandeep Singh who helped the team reach a total of 222/6.

The formidable character of the target did not slow down the Royal Challengers. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar, who combined for 102 runs for the third wicket off of just 48 balls, set a very good platform. The squad maintained optimism after losing some crucial wickets because they had Dinesh Karthik, who established a partnership with Suyash Prabhudesai. Karn Sharma offered Royal Challengers Bengaluru a ray of hope with his hardly credible attack on Mitchell Starc in the final over. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders maintained composure to win by one run in the final ball.