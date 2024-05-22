'Best Catch of IPL 2024': Rovman Powell's INSANE catch leaves Shastri, Hayden and Gavaskar STUNNED

Advertisement

RR vs RCB: Rovman Powell stunned the Ahmedabad crowd on Wednesday as he took a spectacular catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis in the IPL Eliminator taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Faf was looking ominous with the bat and smashed one to the deep midwicket. It did not look like a catch was possible but Powell showed his athleticism and probably took the best catch of IPL 2024.

Such was the brilliance of the catch that even the batsman and commentators were left surprised by the catch. The decision went to the third umpire to check if it was a legal catch but there was no doubt as Faf du Plessis was deemed OUT. Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar called it a ‘magnificent’ catch. 'Look at the anticipation and commitment to the catch," Hayden said.

'What a catch that is. Rovman Powell you beauty. That is as difficult a catch as they come," Ravi Shastri said.

Powell's brilliant catch- WATCH

Rovman Powell, you beauty 🤩



Sheer brilliance to lift 🆙 his side 🩷#RCB lose their skipper!



Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on May 22.\Shimron Hetmyer will bolster the RR batting as 'impact' substitute player. RCB are going with the same side that beat Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game to seal the play-offs berth.

The winner of the eliminator will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two. Kolkata Knight Riders are already through to the final with a win against SRH in qualifier one on May 21.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/capt), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(with PTI inputs)