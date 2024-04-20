Advertisement

In Friday's IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the CSK Super Kings posted a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. However, the Lucknow Super Giants put up an impressive chase, reaching 180/2 in just 19 overs, clinching victory by 8 wickets with 6 balls to spare. The match key highlights were KL Rahul from LSG being awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding 82 runs off 53 balls. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57 off 40 balls for CSK and Krunal Pandya's bowling figures of 2/16 in 3 overs. This exciting encounter took place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Tom Moody and Wasim Jafar heap praise on MS Dhoni ’s cameo vs LSG

Former cricketers Tom Moody and Wasim Jaffer have praised MS Dhoni's amazing power-hitting ability, despite his advanced age. On April 19th, Dhoni demonstrated his remarkable form by scoring 28 runs from only 9 balls for CSK versus LSG at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Despite Dhoni's heroics with the bat, LSG defeated CSK by eight wickets.

Moody, speaking on ESPNcricinfo, praised Dhoni's ability to perform at such a high level despite little practice leading up to the competition. He praised Dhoni's desire for runs, emphasising the 42-year-old's unwavering determination and enthusiasm for the game. Tom Moody said:

"42 years old, still very fit, still very focussed, still very hungry, but the puzzle is, he does not play any cricket coming in and playing in the IPL. It is hard to come out of the cold and suddenly have that expectation to be able to perform at an elite level is near impossible,"

As MS Dhoni stepped out to bat, the atmosphere at the Ekana Stadium reached fever pitch. Known for his theatrical entrances, Dhoni enthrals the crowd with his powerful strokeplay in addition to his commanding presence. After scoring twenty runs in just four balls, Dhoni gave fans the impression that they had seen it all. However, he then produced another incredible performance, scoring a scorching 28 runs off just nine deliveries.

Wasim Jaffer recognised the difficulty of scoring against death bowlers and the challenge of facing them. But Dhoni's remarkable hitting ability makes the difficult task seem easy, leaving both fans and commentators in awe of his skill and poise under duress. Wasim Jaffer on MS Dhoni:

"It's incredible. Hitting in the death is one of the most difficult things against the bowlers who are on top of their game, playing international cricket, and he does that so easily. It's incredible to watch him do that without any match practice,"