'We Made Basic Errors': Captain Hardik Pandya Laments Poor Fielding Following MI's 36-Run Defeat To GT In IPL 2025

MI players led by captain Hardik Pandya take on the field during the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans. | Image: ANI

Indian Premier League: Following his side's 36-run defeat to Gujarat Titans on Saturday, March 29, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya blamed poor fielding for their loss in the game.

Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets in his four-over spell and gave 29 runs. However, the all-rounder failed to shine with the bat, he scored 11 runs from 17 balls at a strike rate of 64.71.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous figures in the second inning. Prasidh bagged two wickets and gave 18 runs in his four-over spell.

We Were Not Professional In The Field: Hardik Pandya

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pandya said that the Mumbai-based franchise made basic errors in the first inning which cost them 20-25 runs. The MI skipper also hailed Gujarat Titans' performance and called them exceptional. He also hoped that the MI batters would comeback in form soon.

"Tough to put it together, I think in batting and bowling we were 15-20 runs short in both places. We were not professional in the field, we made basic errors and that cost us 20-25 runs and in a T20 game that is quite a lot... They were quite exceptional, they didn't take many chances, they did the right stuff, they were able to get runs without playing many risky shots. We were doing catch-up since then. At the moment we all need to take responsibility, it's still early stages. Batters have to come to the party, hopefully they do that soon...," Pandya said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

MI To Take On KKR In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Clash