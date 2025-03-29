GT vs MI: Intense Face-Off Between Former Teammates As Hardik Pandya & Sai Kishore Lock Eyes

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash saw an intense moment develop when former teammates Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore seemingly had a fiery stare down between each other. Both players had cold a reaction to each other, with Pandya delivering the final response with his hands gesture.

Hardik Pandya & Sai Kishore Lock Eyes In Intense Staredown

The moment happened during the fourth ball of the 14th over when Hardik Pandya faced off a delivery from Sai Kishore. The MI skipper comes out of the track but defends the shot. As the bowler came ahead to collect the ball, both cricketers locked eyes and had an intense stare-down.

Hardik Pandya also walked ahead and stared at Sai Kishore. It did not end there, as he made a gesture with his hand, which presumably looked like he wanted him to walk away. Kishore looked stunned, and the heated moment caught the fans' attention.

Gujarat Titans Secure Their 1st Win Of The IPL 2025 Season

Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill scored well on the power play, helping the Gujarat Titans get off to a good start. Sudharsan contributed significantly to the game by scoring a half-century, and the GT captain was aggressive with his shots. While Sudharsan made spectacular shots and scored 63 runs, Pandya dismissed Gill after 38 off 27. The team has benefited from Hardik Pandya's dismissal twice. Ryan Rickleton made the catch with ease after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Jos Buttler, the team's main threat. He was scoring reasonably well at 39. Trent Boult removed the soaring Sudharsan for his fourth dismissal. Deepak Chahar and Satyanarayan Raju also scalped a wicket each to restrict GT to 196 at the loss of eight wickets.