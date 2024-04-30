Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants captain had a rough day as his name did not appear in the 15-member squad of Team India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Brushing aside the apparent disappointment, Rahul had to enter the Ekana Sports City as he had a job to do for his franchise. On the field, first, he captained the side well to restrict Mumbai Indians to a frail total of 144, and when the role reversed, he delivered with the bat as well. Among the strokes he played in the LSG vs MI match, one is making immense rounds on social media, once again echoing the class KL Rahul possesses.

Class Personified! KL Rahul smashes helicopter shot during LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

On the final ball of the fifth over, Nuwan Thushara bowled a full-length delivery aiming at the centre of the middle and leg stump, Rahul improvised well, cleared his left leg and brought the bottom hand into use. He just stood and delivered. His bat cut out a similar follow-up of a typical helicopter shot, rendering four runs into LSG and Rahul's account.

It was a classy shot played by KL Rahul, which brought even a distinctive reaction from the commentators.

Considering his Strokeplay, KL Rahul looked in ominous form but could not take his innings past the 28-run mark. Despite losing their skipper, Lucknow Super Giants have their noses in front and look all set to attain victory over Mumbai Indians. Should LSG register a win over Mumbai Indians, then it can bring curtains to the campaign of Hardik Pandya-led MI.