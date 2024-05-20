Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are lit up after they snatched the playoff spot despite having the slimmest chance possible. While firing off all through their arsenal, RCB put up a towering effort to dethrone CSK from the number four spot to claim it for themselves and uplift their chances of ending their title-less reign. After the win, the dressing room was electrifying as they expressed their delight. A former RCB batter and franchise legend also flew in to watch the critical match and shared a moment with the team. He also met Virat Kohli, who urged him to return next year.

‘Universe Boss’ celebrates with RCB after big win, Virat Kohli says he wants him back in the next season

Former RCB star and West Indies legend Chris Gayle reunited with some of his teammates after Bengaluru sealed the playoff spot to their name as they defeated CSK at home. The duo met in the dressing room and shared a moment of joy after the big win. A Footage of the moment at the changing room was shared by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on X (Formerly Twitter), where both stars are seen talking with each other. Kohli even urged Gayle to make a return to RCB in the next year, citing the inclusion of the Impact player rule as they talked about Virat hitting the most sixes.

“Kaka, Come back next year, Impact player is on now, You won’t have to field anymore. It’s designed for you,” Kohli said to Gayle as they shared a laugh.

Further in the clip, Virat can be seen signing one of his jerseys for the West Indies cricketer. Both of them shared a hug before the video ended.

For the Bengaluru fans, it was nothing less than historic after they were able to limit the Chennai Super Kings and did not allow them to go past the 200-run mark. Yash Dayal was brilliant with the ball and managed the death over with efficiency. The player, who was once who was sent to the cleaners by Rinku Singh, emerged as the team's hero, and the team will now face the Rajasthan Royals in the second playoff match of the IPL 2024.