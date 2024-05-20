Advertisement

This year's IPL season saw a lot of cricketers paving their way towards a massive breakthrough as several franchises displayed quality talent in the roster. Be it the Delhi Capitals with Jake Fraser-McGurk or the Sunrisers Hyderabad with Abhishek Sharma, the upstart players have been star attractions for their respective. Recently, one of the breakout players in the IPL 2024 season left former ENG cricketer Michael Vaughan so impressed that he vouched for the player to attain greater things and also compared his skills and tenacity with two of the biggest cricketers in the sport.

Michael Vaughan lavishes plaudits over star-opener after his heroics makes waves

Former England cricket Michael Vaughan, while speaking to Cricbuzz, offers plaudits over SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, who wreaked havoc alongside Travis Head throughout the IPL 2024 season. He rekindled the tale of Yashasvi Jaiswal's introduction to International Cricket, saying that Abhishek may have a similar entry into the big leagues. Vaughan also drew parallels between Abhishek's skills with legends like Brain Lara and Yuvraj Singh.

"If you go back to the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he jumped the rails quickly through the IPL and the Indian side. Been a revelation in Test match cricket. Probably early to say this, but Abhishek could do exactly the same.

"He could easily do the same across all three formats. His technical side is excellent. He has got Brian Lara-esque and Yuvraj Singh-type swing of the willow. Yashasvi has been a wonderful story, you don't see many like that. Just arrive on the international stage and look like they have been playing for 15 years. But I think Abhishek isn't far off," Michael Vaughan said.

Throughout the league stage of the IPL 2024 season, Abhishek Sharma made a name for himself with his attacking abilities and fearless approach. He has scored 467 runs with a strike rate of 209.41 and an average of 38.92. With 41 sixes, Abhishek broke the iconic Virat Kohli's record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batter during an IPL season.

Now that the Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured a spot in the playoffs, they will be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders, and a spot for the Final will be on the line.