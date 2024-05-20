Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings went through a major heartbreak after they were knocked out by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 season. It was a tough juncture for the fans as the defending champions, who had been dominant throughout the season, but they faltered at the last moment, and RCB took the advantage to slide into the playoff contention. For the die-hard CSK fans, it was hard to see them not advancing despite having a strong hold on their playoff chances. It was heartbreaking after the final ball, and the Yellow fans were left distraught. Among them is Ambati Rayudu, whose reaction after CSK's loss went viral over social media.

After the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were kicked out of playoff contention by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former CSK star Ambati Rayudu was left distraught after the final ball was bowed by Yash Dayal. The Chennai fandom in attendance at Chinnaswamy was left silent, and the former cricketer, who was in commentary duties for the match, nearly broke down after seeing CSK lose the match and failing to qualify for the playoffs. Rayudu screamed and covered his face as he saw the Bengaluru team celebrate. The video of the moment has been making a lot of rounds on social media.

The Chennai Super Kings had all the odds in their favour as they needed just one win to secure their playoff spot and get the 'Q' behind their names in the 2024 Points Table. But RCB put up a fighting comeback while batting, and the bowlers did not allow the batters to reach the 200+ score.

Speaking of the match, after a slight rain delay between the game, RCB managed to put up a score of 218 while losing five wickets. The team's bowlers then came into attack as they were pivotal in keeping CSK at bay and not letting them reach 200 runs. Bowler Yash Dayal was clinical for the team as he managed the death over with ease, which allowed them to secure the playoff spot to keep their IPL title race alive.