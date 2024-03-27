Advertisement

In Thursday’s IPL clash at 7:30 pm, the Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head with Delhi Capitals in the T20 9 of 74 of the IPL 2024. RR will eye to give DC a big batte, who still eye for their first win of the season. Key players in the Royals squad include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Trent Boult, whereas Capitals' squad features David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Jhye Richardson. The action will unfold at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

R Ashwin encouraged Rishabh Pant ahead of the RR vs DC clash in the IPL 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) shows his support for Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals (DC) during a net practice before of the two teams' encounter in Jaipur. Pant, who made his much-anticipated comeback to competitive cricket in DC's season opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS), looked good with the bat, reaching 18 runs off 13 balls before being dismissed. He also shown exceptional wicketkeeping abilities, grabbing a catch and performing a stumping during PBKS' innings. Known for his enthusiastic 'Come on Ash, Come on Ash' chants from behind the stumps, Pant was encouraged by Ashwin in a role reversal during the net session, with Ashwin chanting 'Come on Rishabh'.

All these years, Pant had Ash’s back. And today, it was about time… 💗💙 pic.twitter.com/7fuKYmHYaO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2024

Despite Pant's efforts, DC lost narrowly in their first encounter. Meanwhile, Ashwin was instrumental in RR's triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the opening match of the 2024 IPL season. Despite a rough start, Ashwin recovered well, bowling three superb overs, including a spectacular 18th over, to help RR to a 20-run victory. Ashwin finished the match with excellent statistics of 1/35 in four overs, demonstrating his abilities on a batting-friendly ground in Jaipur.

Despite their divergent paths, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) both struggled in the IPL 2023 season. DC, led by a stand-in skipper in the absence of Rishabh Pant, had a disastrous start with five straight losses. Despite showing progress in the second half of the competition, DC finished second to bottom in the points standings, winning only five of 14 matches.

RR, on the other hand, started IPL 2023 strong, duplicating their previous season's form by winning four of their first five matches. However, Sanju Samson's squad struggled in the later rounds of the competition, finishing with only seven victories out of 14 games and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Both franchises have failed to find success in the IPL in recent years. RR's only IPL victory came in the initial season in 2008, whilst DC has never won the prized trophy in their existence. Despite their previous disappointments, RR began the IPL 2024 with high hopes, being among the favourites to make the playoffs. They started their campaign on a high note with a comfortable victory over LSG, laying the groundwork for a potentially fruitful season.