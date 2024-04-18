Could KL Rahul return for a second stint with RCB? LSG skipper opens up on IPL plans

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in his recent appearance on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel has opened up on his journey in IPL, his plans and his love for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Currently in the midst of captaining Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, KL Rahul has been the rumoured pick to become Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper in future.

With a massive clash against Chennai Super Kings coming up, KL Rahul managed to take some time off from his packed schedule and appear for Ravi Ashwin's kutti stories on YouTube

Could KL Rahul return for a second IPL stint with RCB?

KL Rahul started his IPL career, playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then moved to the Sunrisers Hyderabad before captaining Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

In his chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul did open up for his love for home franchise RCB and admitted that he felt he would stay there forever.

“You can never change the fact that I am first a Karnataka player, I am from Bangalore, that will never change”, said KL Rahul on opening his career with RCB in IPL.

KL Rahul opens up about the RCB Fandom, being a Karnataka player & how he'd have loved to have played for RCB.

KL Rahul further admitted that Chinnaswamy stadium is his home and playing for RCB would have been ideal.

“Chinnaswamy stadium is my home and obviously everyone wants to play for their home state or their home city. I am from Bangalore so to play for Bangalore would have been ideal”, admitted KL Rahul.

KL Rahul was the captain of Punjab Kings for 2020 and 2021 before he decided to change his allegiances and join Lucknow Super Giants.

While the move at the time did raise a bit eyebrows, Rahul confirmed to Ashwin that he joined LSG to build a franchise from the scratch.

“I had this wonderful opportunity to start a franchise from scratch. People who played after 2008 had that opportunity…this is what excited me the most”.

While KL Rahul expressed his feelings on RCB and the departure, currently the skipper is focused on making the most of his time at LSG and leave a lasting legacy.