MS Dhoni showcased his legendary power-hitting in a brief yet impactful four-ball innings during Chennai Super Kings' clash with Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Coming in for the final over against his former India teammate, Hardik Pandya, Dhoni wreaked havoc, smashing three massive sixes. He kickstarted his onslaught with a towering six over long-off, reminiscent of his iconic World Cup-winning shot at the same venue in 2011.

MS Dhoni followed it up with two more sixes, capitalizing on deliveries that suited his aggressive style. His blitzkrieg propelled CSK to a formidable total of 206/4. Despite not connecting well with the final delivery, a fortunate edge evaded wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, allowing Dhoni and Shivam Dube to scamper two runs, sealing an outstanding display of power-hitting.

MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk



Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

After Dhoni hammered three consecutive sixes in the final over bowled by Hardik Pandya to race to 20 not out off just four balls to propel CSK to a huge 206 for four, Pathirana grabbed 4 for 28 to halt the chase of MI at 186 for six.

Rohit produced his only second IPL century and first since 2012, hitting 11 fours and five sixes during his 63-ball knock. But his magnificent effort did not get adequate support from the rest despite the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium remaining conducive for batting.

Unlike CSK, who got their majority of runs in the last 10 overs (136), Mumbai Indians remained in the hunt of in the initial part through Rohit’s sustained acceleration and some handy contributions from others.

Once again, Rohit set the platform for Mumbai with a sturdy 70-run stand in seven overs with Ishan Kishan, who raced to 23 off 15 balls (3x4s, 1x6s).

With MI on charge, pacer Pathirana produced a two-wicket over after the powerplay accounting for Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (0), getting him caught at third man with Mustafizur Rahman producing a juggling act at the ropes to complete the catch.

Tilak Varma aided Rohit with a 20-ball 31 laced with five fours, adding 60 off 38 balls for the third wicket, but Pathirana’s return broke their stand.

However, it was the Mumbai duo of Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande tilted the game in favour of CSK, producing two tight overs which broke the back of MI’s chase.

Pandya fell for just two but consumed six balls and Tim David hammered a couple of sixes but failed to capitalise. Amid all this, Rohit remained stuck at the other end watching the game slip away despite his best effort.

(With PTI inputs)