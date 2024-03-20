×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

CSK will not be worried regarding their opener conundrum as batting coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway replacements for the IPL 2024 season.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mike Hussey & Devon Conway
Mike Hussey & Devon Conway interact on the pitch during a match | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings are dealing with an injury scare before the IPL 2024 season could begin. The five-time champions will miss out on one of their opening batters. Since CSK are the defending champions this year, the onus will remain in the franchise to replicate their dominance as they play throughout the season. Expectations are at an all-time high as all franchises have bagged notable picks in the auction last year. But Chennai is dealing with an opening batter scare, and the team's batting coach has figured out some notable substitute openers.

Also Read: ‘I'm always gonna be here’: Virat Kohli vows exclusive loyalty to RCB in IPL

Advertisement

CSK batting coach names two ideal replacements for Devon Conway's spot

New Zealand's Devon Conway has been an impactful batter as he has displayed grit and impact whenever he comes to bat on the pitch. Since Conway is rehabbing an injury and has been sidelined until May 2024, the teams need to find a replacement batter who can power through the opposition. Former CSK opener and current team batting coach, Mike Hussey, has figured out two viable options in the team. He named NZ star Rachin Ravindra and Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane as two options who could open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

Advertisement

“We’ve got Rachin Ravindra, who’s coming in, who plays a similar style to Devon Conway, There are other options as well. Ajinkya Rahane played so well last year. He could also move up the order,” Coach Hussey said.

India's Ajinkya Rahane and New Zealand's Devon Conway run between the wickets at the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: AP 

Since two names have been pointed out by the batting coach, there is a chance that both batters need to go through a performance evaluation so that the management can figure out the appropriate opener for the batting squad. 

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024: What is Smart Replay System? IPL 2024 to see the introduction of a new innovation by BCCI

Rachin Ravindra's performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 was nothing less than star-studded. He put up an impeccable display that allowed New Zealand to rise to the occasion. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane has the veteran's instinct and has proved himself as a credible opener in domestic and National fixtures. CSK will not have much trouble in picking up a replacement for the opening spot.

Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will open the IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RC16 pooja ceremony

RC16 Pooja Ceremony

a few seconds ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

a minute ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

3 minutes ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

8 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

9 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

9 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

11 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

13 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

17 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

22 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

24 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

27 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

32 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

34 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

38 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo