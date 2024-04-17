Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings have ushered into a new era with Ruturaj Gaikwad being crowned as the new skipper. But the fanfare for MS Dhoni remains unfazed as the crowd goes berserk when the former Team India skipper comes into action, especially with the bat. But despite handing away the captaincy, MSD is often seen adjusting the pitch on certain occasions during the IPL matches. Recently, a video of Dhoni garnering sensationalism where he can be seen scolding a fellow teammate. He also had a peculiar reaction to it as he expressed himself to the fielder.

MS Dhoni has a witty reaction to a fielder leaving his position despite the field setup

A video of MS Dhoni has been making rounds over social media. The clip, which features the former Team India skipper, can be seen expressing his pique after a fielder was changing his position despite setting up the field for the batter. Dhoni gestured towards his teammate to remain in the allotted position with his hands and not move around the pitch.

Someone kept moving here and there after field setup



And Thala did this😂 pic.twitter.com/w7vxDfG89I — ` (@bdrijalab)

The video is said to be of IPL's El Clasico between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, which CSK won by 20 runs, courtesy of MSD's 20-run cameo.

One of the moments similar to this took place in 2018 when MS Dhoni was active in International cricket. He scolded Manish Pandey for being distracted on the field, and his call-out was captured in the stump mic, which went viral.

MS Dhoni has been an expressive cricketer lately, and his actions gather instant sensationalism due to his world-renowned stature. As one of the most successful skippers to lead the Indian Cricket Team, Thala is a fan favourite who took the national team towards glory. His entrances bring jubilation as it could be the last time that fans could see him in active competition. Despite having a limp, MSD has been playing through the pain and is competing for the fans in the 2024 season. Will this year be the final appearance of Dhoni in the IPL? It is subject to witness.