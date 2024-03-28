×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

CUTEST VIDEO of the DAY: Heinrich Klaasen's daughter cheering for dad in SRH vs MI in Hyderabad

Watch Henrich Klassen's cute little daughter cheering for his daddy and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Klassen played an incredible knock for SRH in SRH vs MI match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Heinrich Klassen's daughter
Heinrich Klassen's daughter | Image:badribadrinath_k
It was raining sixes at the Uppal on Wednesday. Batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad put on highest highest-ever IPL team total of 277, and Mumbai Indians in reply showed intent to chase down the record total but remained short by 31 runs. Overall, more than 500 runs were scored, a rarity in a T20 game. The crowd was thoroughly entertained as an aggregate of 38 maximums were dispatched in the match.

WATCH: Heinrich Klassen's little daughter cheering for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad had massive support in their home ground, and among the 35,000 thousand in attendance, there was a cute fan, who brought a smile to every individual. Heinrich Klassen, who was the standout batter from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, putting up 80 in just 34 balls had the support from her little daughter. Following the culmination of the match, a clip from the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match is making waves on the internet. The video displays, Klassen's little munchkin swinging the flag of the SRH in spirit. The endearing clip is a total stress buster, take a look at it.

SRH vs MI: Eventful match ends with Sunrisers Hyderabad's win

After almost pulling off a miraculous chase against KKR a few days ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad went all guns blazing on Mumbai Indians. Courtesy of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's power hitting, followed by Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen's immense striking, SRH surpassed RCB's total of 263 and scripted 14 runs more than the previous best. Mumbai Indians, openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan began hitting sixes from the outset. However, the home team pulled things back by dismissing both of them. Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir kept Mumbai in the hunt, and once they got dismissed the onus fell on Hardik Pandya and Tim David. It was 50-50 till the 16th over but some tight balling from captain Pat Cummins pushed the pendulum towards Hyderabad. SRH won the game by 31 runs. Abhishek Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for his terrific knock of 62 off just 24 balls.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

