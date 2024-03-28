Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have endured a horrible start to the IPL 2024 campaign. The team failed to chase down a competitive total of 169 in their season's opener against Gujarat Titans, and following that, in the second match, SRH put on a record 277 runs in front of them. While they showed the intent to touch the unprecedented but eventually MI lost the contest by 31 runs. After two consecutive losses a striking report has emerged stating all is not well in the Mumbai camp.

Hardik Pandya's appointment as MI captain ensues sharp reaction from fans

Hardik Pandya's captaincy stint with Mumbai Indians has so far not been a reflection of what it was with Gujarat Titans. Pandya successfully took GT to the title in their debut season and led the domination in 2023 too, this time however remained one short of the glory. Seemingly impressed with his leadership, the MI board brought him back and appointed him as the captain, ousting 5-time trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma from the position in the process. The decision drew massive backlash from the fans. effects of which could have been witnessed in the first two matches of Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya was welcomed with loud jeering and 'boos' from the Gujarat Titans fans on Sunday. Pandya continued to face the repulsion of fans in Hyderabad as well. He was 'booed' at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. On top of that, a section of fans have further opposed the decision of MI by hurling 'rohit, rohit' chants. Moreover, a case of Hardik Pandya fan being beaten by the crowd has also come forward.

Manoj Tiwari " I think Hardik Pandya is going to get booed a bit louder in Mumbai,Because as a fan, Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik despite Rohit Sharma giving five trophies to Mumbai Indians " pic.twitter.com/BO42r6FHnT — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) March 27, 2024

MI squad divided between Hardik and Rohit camp

Pandya's appointment and Rohit's sacking have not only divided fans, but the tensions have permeated in the Mumbai Indians dressing room as well. According to a Dainik Jagran report, the MI squad is being split between Hardik and Rohit camp. The report went on to claim that players like, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma have sided with Rohit, whereas Ishan Kishan is in the opposite group.

Though the report might be an assertion, considering what has transpired on the field, with multiple instances of both players engaging in acrimonious demeanors, it could be gauged all is indeed not well in the Mumbai Indians camp.