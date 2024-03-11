×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

DC IPL 2024 Match List: Full Delhi Capitals schedule, date, time, squad and more

In their IPL 2024 opener on March 23, Delhi Capitals will face off against Punjab Kings in an early game.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
IPL Franchise Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The schedule for the upcoming IPL season is being unveiled gradually due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India awaiting the decision of the Election Commission of India regarding the General Election dates. As per the current information, the Capitals will not be hosting their initial two home fixtures at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium as the venue will not be prepared to host matches.

There's significant excitement surrounding Delhi Capitals' season, primarily due to the highly anticipated return of skipper Rishabh Pant to cricket in the upcoming IPL. In their IPL 2024 opener on March 23, Delhi Capitals will face off against Punjab Kings in an early game.

Here's the initial match schedule for DC in IPL 2024: 

  • March 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali at 4:00 PM IST
  • March 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur at 8:00 PM IST
  • March 31: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi at 8:00 PM IST
  • April 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi at 8:00 PM IST
  • April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai at 8:00 PM IST

Here's the complete squad lineup for DC for IPL 2024:

DC's squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

