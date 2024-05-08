Advertisement

Absolute drama ensued during the IPL 2024 match when RR skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed in a controversial fashion. The visiting skipper was displeased with what had happened as the ruling was an intensely close call as the fielder's foot was dangerously close to the boundary rope's cushions. But DC co-owner and chairperson, Parth Jindal, had attracted scrutiny after he was seen raucously yelling after Sanju's dismissal. The cameras captured his emotional outburst in the stands, and he has been critiqued for his actions. But after the match, the franchise co-owner was seen interacting with the Rajasthan Royals skipper, as a new clip emerged on social media.

Parth Jindal meets Sanju Samson after the controversial dismissal during DC vs RR clash in Delhi

After the Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by a 20-run margin, Parth Jindal came down to the pitch to interact with the teams. In a video shared by the Capitals' social media team, the franchise co-owner can be seen interacting with Skipper Sanju Samson and Royals' co-owner Manoj Badale at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The caption mentioned that Jindal congratulated the Stumper-batter for his inclusion in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The video showed all of them interacting and Parth shaking hands with Samson and Badale before he went away.

Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being… pic.twitter.com/k47zwB7nzR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals)

The footage is coming after the DC co-owner was seen yelling when the contentious dismissal of Sanju Samson took place.

Talking about the match, the Delhi Capitals have mathematically kept themselves in the playoffs race as they still have a chance to secure a berth. Defeating the Royals, who have been a rampant force so far in the tournament, gives an added boost to the Rishabh Pant-led side, and they will ooze positivity ahead of their upcoming encounter. DC has pulled up to the number five spot and will be in action against a nearly-eliminated RCB in an away match.