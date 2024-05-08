Advertisement

2024 has been an absolute delight for Team India leg break-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He has been on an absolute rampage in the IPL 2024 season so far, and the Rajasthan Royals have been in the top spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner has been nothing less than historic this year, and he has etched his name in history yet again after he achieved a historic landmark during the clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in an away match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Also Read: 'Finding a trout in a glass of milk': India legend offers scathing perspective on Samson's wicket

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal attains historic feat, becomes first Indian to secure 350 dismissals in T20 cricket

Team India and Rajasthan Royals' leg-break spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history after he took his 350th scalp against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chahal attained the momentous wicket after he took out the DC skipper Rishabh Pant, who hit a mistimed shot as he lost his balance and hit it towards the deep backward square leg, and Trent Boult made a successful catch, and the southpaw stumper had to walk back. Yuzi was ecstatic after taking his 350th scalp in T20 cricket. The achievement is noteworthy as Chahal became the first-ever person to attain the feat.

Advertisement

In the air & taken!@yuzi_chahal gets the #DC skipper with a perfectly planned dismissal 👌👌



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/8waf4a1eBE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Yuzi Chahal is currently ranked at number 11 in the highest wicket-takers list as he surpasses R Ashwin, Wayne Parnell, Shahid Afridi, Keiron Pollard, and more. Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, followed by Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan, and more.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'DISGRACEFUL from Parth Jindal': Fans ridicule DC owner's celebration after Sanju Samson's dismissal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been named in the spin-heavy 15-man squad for the Indian Cricket Team at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean Islands. It will be the ultimate chance of redemption for the bowler as he makes his return to the side after a long time.

Advertisement

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the US, as they will clash against Ireland in the group stage. The match will take place on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.