The 2024 IPL will make its first trip to the nation's capital on match number 35, which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With anyone able to beat anybody, regardless of ranking, the 17th season of the Indian T20 League is expected to be one of the most fiercely competitive. Delhi is coming home with a lot of confidence after winning two straight games, especially after their decisive victory over Gujarat in Ahmedabad. David Warner's availability worries Delhi since he had to miss the previous game due to a niggle. However, Delhi's Prithvi Shaw, captain Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, and Tristan Stubbs have enough talent to compensate for his absence.

Hyderabad, though, has triumphed in its last three encounters. Despite not making the postseason since 2020, Pat Cummins and his team are motivated to make it this time. Given their recent triumphs, both clubs are fired up and should make for an exciting contest.

Rishabh Pant ’s emotional message ahead of DC’s homecoming match vs SRH

Rishabh Pant is getting ready for a poignant comeback to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. After his tragic vehicle accident back in 2022, this will be his first appearance at the stadium. Pant's return is very significant to him and the supporters because he is a local hero and the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

On Saturday, April 20, the Delhi Capitals will play Hyderabad in what should be a thrilling contest. Pant sent a passionate greeting to the DC fan base via the team's official social media accounts ahead of this much awaited return. Pant expressed in the post the breadth of his feelings and the significance of returning to his own field of play after overcoming hardship. Rishabh Pant said in a video posted by DC:

"Delhi. Kotla. Ghar. After so long in Kotla, that is a lot of time span, right? Right? When I will enter wearing DC jersey, excitement, nervousness, butterflies and mixed feelings will be there. But, happiness will also be there for yet again swinging the bat in front of my Delhi. Happiness of leading the Delhi team in front of my Delhi. Getting the love and blessings of the fans yet again, in front of my Delhi. I will wait for my Delhi to don the blue colour. See you, yours Rishabh,"

Dear Dilli,

— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals)

Pant is set for an emotional return to his cricketing origins as he steps back to where it all began. Delhi Capitals opted for Vizag over their usual Arun Jaitley Stadium, allowing time for pitch recovery after hosting a league event.

After a lengthy break, Pant showcased his signature style in IPL 2024. Though initially rusty, he swiftly rekindled his form, executing trademark reverse-scoops. Extensive rehab prepared him for the league's 17th edition.

Returning to the Delhi stadium after a car accident, Pant's stellar performance against GT earned him Player of the Match. Eager to captivate his home crowd, the dynamic player aims to replicate his success.