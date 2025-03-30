Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IPL In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture on Sunday, March 30 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The forthcoming match might witness KL Rahul making his debut for the Delhi-based franchise as he joined the DC camp after the birth of his daughter. DC hold the fifth place on the IPL standings with two points and have a net run rate of +0.371. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers stand in the sixth place on the table with two points and have a net run rate of -0.128.

Here are all the Live Streaming Details of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Where will Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

When will Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match be played?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match in India?

The live broadcast of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match in India?

The live streaming of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on JioHotstar in India.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on Willow TV.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on SkyGo.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match in Australia?