Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IPL In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Updated March 30th 2025, 11:21 IST
Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture on Sunday, March 30 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The forthcoming match might witness KL Rahul making his debut for the Delhi-based franchise as he joined the DC camp after the birth of his daughter. DC hold the fifth place on the IPL standings with two points and have a net run rate of +0.371. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers stand in the sixth place on the table with two points and have a net run rate of -0.128.
ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar Highlights Two Reasons That Played Massive Role In MI's Downfall Against GT
The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
The live broadcast of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
ALSO READ: IPL Match Officials Levy Heavy Fine On Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya For Code Of Conduct Breach
The live streaming of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on JioHotstar in India.
Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on Willow TV.
Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on SkyGo.
Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on Foxtel.
Published March 30th 2025, 11:21 IST