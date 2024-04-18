Advertisement

KL Rahul recently showed up on Ravichandran Ashwin's official YouTube channel. The two engaged in a healthy conversation regarding a variety of subjects. During the interaction, the host of the session, Ashwin asked Rahul about who he considers is a gentleman of the game.

Rahul took his time and said the first name that funnels out in his mind is, of course, MS Dhoni. He placed Indian cricket stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the list as well. Further, he mentioned Kane Williamson and said "he is right up there."

"First person that comes to my mind is obviously MS Dhoni. Kane Williamson is right up there. Who else? I think in many ways they are very different but Rohit and Virat will be there. I think everybody, it's hard to say who is not a gentleman."

Ashwin delved into the answer of his India teammate and asked what is his parameters of keeping Dhoni and Williamson in the same branch. To which, he answered that he fancies the demeanor of a player who does not showcase much emotion on the field.

"That's what I like in people or in someone who is very composed, doesn't show too much emotion on the cricket field. That's my take on how, or that's what, I like to see in a sportsperson."

Cricket has been forever known as the gentlemen's game. In its over 200-year-long history, the game has witnessed several instances of opponents sharing mutual respect and giving the spirit of the game a higher priority than winning the match. MS Dhoni, whose name is synonymous with fair play was the first cricketer to win AIPS (International Sports Press Association) Fair Play Award. Dhoni won the award back in 2012.