MS Dhoni stepping down from CSK captaincy came as a huge shocker for the cricket fraternity ahead of the start of the IPL 2024. But then as his heir, Ruturaj Gaikwad started on a decent note and for the majority of the season, CSK had remained in the position to qualify for the playoffs. However, in an anti-climax, the Chennai Super Kings' form depleted in the latter half of the tournament and a loss against RCB in the final league fixture ceased their season.

As CSK's season has concluded, fans have mixed reactions about Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy. Some fanatics are patient and want the franchise to continue with him at the helm. Whereas, some others want MS Dhoni back at the lead position. While varied opinions regarding the captaincy of Gaikwad are flowing on social media but the one that matters most comes from inside the team, and it is of none other than that of former captain MS Dhoni.

Recently CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad has the backing from MS Dhoni and according to him, he will do good as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

“MS Dhoni has the confidence that Rutu has it in him to do a very good job as a captain for CSK”.

CSK CEO said "MS Dhoni has the confidence that Rutu has it in him to do a very good job as a captain for CSK".

Despite CSK failing to make it to the playoffs, MS Dhoni is seemingly confident about Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership ability and hopes that the team will flourish under him.

CSK's IPL 2024 season

The defending champions amped up their squad in the mini-auction with the addition of star buys Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. CSK commenced things on a brighter note. With wins over RCB and Gujarat Titans in their first two matches they spewed signals of dominance, but vulnerabilities in the middle order and injury issues piled up losses. Yet, they remained in the Playoff qualification zone until the end, but with a miraculous run RCB leapfrogged CSK. In the end, CSK finished IPL 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses. They drew with RCB, DC, and LSG on points. However, it all boiled down to NRR in the end, which left them 5th on the table.