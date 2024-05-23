Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophyless streak continues in 2024 as despite a valiant effort in the eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals, they lost by 4 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a painful moment for RCB fans as the Royals beat their favourite team despite staging an impressive comeback of six wins on the trot. Rajasthan demonstrated grit with both the ball and the bat, whilst RCB lacked the killer instinct.

Ambati Rayudu has been critical of RCB since the start and after RCB's win over CSK and now he has leveled up his trolling. Rayudu again made fun of RCB with a post on Instagram. Rayud, one of CSK's former players had earlier said that RCB need to do more than just aggressively celebration, as they did after defeating CSK and taking their playoff spot.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Bengaluru cant': Did CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande really troll RCB following their IPL 2024 exit?

IPL 2024: Rayudu trolls RCB again

A dream comeback turned to ashes for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they failed to qualify in the eliminator round against the Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led side was simply a step ahead of them as they chased down the given target despite having hurdles coming from the opposition. After RCB lost the chance of getting through, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu saw the perfect moment to rub salt in the wounds of the RCB fans, as a Chennai faithful, Rayudu was undeniably glowing after RR's win, and he took a jibe at RCB for their aggressive celebrations and eventually choking at the eliminator.

India's R Ashwin and Sanju Samson celebrate the fall of a wicket during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: BCCI



"IPL Trophies are not won by celebrations and aggression. IPL Trophy is not winning by only beating CSK. To win the IPL trophy you will have to play well in the Playoffs," Rayudu said during the Star Sports broadcast.

Advertisement

Also Read: RCB vs RR: Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL after a legendary career of 16 years; What's next for DK?

Regarding the game, the Rajasthan bowlers performed admirably in containing the RCB hitters and preventing them from scoring more than 40 runs. Bengaluru scored 172/8, whereas RR needed 173. The Royals eventually advanced to the third round of the playoffs, despite their batters faltering in the middle of their innings. Rajasthan has demonstrated their abilities and won the game, whether it is through Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, or the returning Shimron Hetmeyer. The 2008 winners will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday in order to advance to the IPL final.