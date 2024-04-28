Advertisement

In an electrifying IPL encounter between the Super Giants and Royals, the Royals emerged victorious by 7 wickets with a thrilling 6 balls to spare. Sanju Samson's blistering unbeaten 71* off 33 deliveries earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match accolade, steering his team to victory. Notable performances included KL Rahul's impressive 76 runs, Sandeep Sharma's bowling prowess with 2 wickets, and Deepak Hooda's dynamic 50-run contribution. Dhruv Jurel's composed unbeaten 52* further highlighted the Royals' strong batting display. The match, held at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, provided fans with a gripping contest adorned with standout individual efforts and exciting twists until the final delivery.

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century with his family after LSG vs RR

In his IPL career, Dhruv Jurel reached a major turning point on Saturday, April 27, when he scored his first fifty. In the 2024 Indian Premier League, Jurel, who was playing for the Rajasthan Royals, was instrumental in his team's triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow with his undefeated 52 runs off 34 balls.

Throughout his inning, the gifted right-hand batter displayed his skill by hitting two sixes and five boundaries. Jurel and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson shared a vital 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which enabled the team to successfully chase down the goal of 197 runs in 19 overs.

With a total of 16 points, Rajasthan Royals moved up to the top of the points table with this incredible triumph, their eighth in nine IPL 2024 games. This was a particularly important game for Jurel since he turned around his bad form and defeated the Super Giants to win the game.

The fact that Jurel's family was present at the Ekana Stadium to personally witness his accomplishment added to the occasion's significance. Jurel celebrated with his parents and other family members after guiding his team to victory, capturing a touching scene that has since gone viral on the internet.

Online users are taking notice of the video that shows Jurel's happy celebration with his family following the Rajasthan Royals' victory in the 44th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

POV: You scored your first IPL fifty in a match-winning chase and your family was there to witness it and celebrate with you. 💗 pic.twitter.com/403sizUJRo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

In the middle of the game, after making his first-ever fifty-run score in the IPL, Dhruv Jurel performed a salute celebration in honour of his father, an Indian Army veteran. Jurel's historic moment in cricket added a heartbreaking touch with this emotional tribute, expressing his deep admiration and gratitude for his father's contribution to the country. Dhruv Jurel said:

“I always play for my papa; I did so during the Test match as well. He was then in the army; he was there today, and that was for him (on the salute celebrations),”